Jerry Seinfeld wins legal battle over “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

The actor and comedian was sued after a former colleague claimed he stole his idea

(FOX NEWS) — Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld wins a lawsuit against claims he stole the idea for his show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Director of the show’s pilot, Christian Charles claimed he and Seinfeld spoke about the idea for the show 10 years before it aired.

However, a judge ruled Monday Charles waited too long to go to court.

The statute of limitations is three years for cases like this and Charles took six years to sue.

The show is widely popular on Netflix and has featured an array of well-known comedians, actors, and politicians.

According to Charles, the project was originally called “two stupid guys in a stupid car driving to a stupid town.”