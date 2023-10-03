AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials, Jazztober officially kicked off tonight at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Historic Bivins Home.

Officials stated that people are welcome to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, a picnic, and beverages to enjoy jazz music with a free concert.

Officials also gave thanks to Brown and Fortunato for sponsoring the 2023 season.