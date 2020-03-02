James Lipton dies at 93

TMZ is reporting the "Inside The Actors Studio" host passed away at the age of 93

(FOX NEWS) — Former “Inside the Actors Studio” host James Lipton has died according to TMZ.

The veteran TV writer and host interviewed hundreds of Hollywood greats including Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, Betty White, Whoopi Goldberg, and Eddie Murphy to name a few.

Many of the one-on-one interviews were no holds barred as Lipton delved into the actors’ personal and private lives to talk about their craft.

The show which started in 1994 was filmed in front of a live audience packed with student actors, who at times got to ask questions.

Lipton retired in 2018 after 22 seasons but the show went on with different hosts.

He’s also credited for writing for TV shows such as “Capitol,” “Return to Peyton Place,” and “Another World.”

Lipton’s wife telling TMZ “there are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.”

Lipton died at home.

He was 93 years old.

