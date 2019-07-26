James Bond’s Aston Martin goes up for auction

A 1965 Aston martin DB5 outfitted for James Bond will go up for auction at Sotheby's in August

A car modeled after the Aston Martin James Bond drove in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball” will go up for auction at RM Sotheby’s next month.

The auction house says this 1965 Aston Martin DB5 was commissioned by filmmaker Eon Productions and used at promotional events for “Thunderball” in the United States is expected to fetch between four and six million dollars at auction.

It includes several modifications to the car including a thirty-caliber machine gun, tire slashers and an ejector seat on the passenger side.

RM Sotheby’s says the modifications had been “properly refurbished to function as originally built.”

This Aston Martin has had three private owners over the past fifty years.

The car is on display in New York.

The auction will take place August 15th in Monterey, California.