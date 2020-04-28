(CNN) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… National superhero day!

Superman, Iron man, Batman, Wonder Woman, Thor and Hulk, they may be fictional characters but they are great role models for our children.

And, National Superhero Day doesn’t just recognize fictional superheroes it honors real superheroes too.

So take time to celebrate everyone you know who is serving and protecting us each day.

Whether they’re in the military, police officers, firefighters, doctors or nurses. Thank them for all they do especially amid these trying times in the battle against coronavirus.

