It’s National Star Wars Day

Thousands of Star Wars enthusiasts celebrate this day each year with parties and celebrations around the nation.

(CNN) — It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans.

Not only will there be a new release but ‘National Star Wars Day’ is on May the 4th.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the Force be with you’ and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic.

But don’t worry on May the 4th, Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, “Disney gallery: the Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular ‘Mandalorian’ series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

