It’s a me, Mario! Lego unveils new super Mario set

(CNN) — Lego’s Super Mario set is already a hit and it’s not even out yet.
Pre-orders went on sale Tuesday for the “Adventures with Mario starter course” and because of such high-interest Lego has already stopped taking pre-orders.
The 231-piece Lego set features a Mario figure that gives expressive responses via LCD screens and speakers.
Players can earn virtual coins from moving Mario from the starter pipe to the end of the course.
And they can re-arrange the bricks to create new levels.
The interactive toy officially goes on sale August 1st for $59.99.
