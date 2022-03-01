AMARILLO, Texas (WalletHub) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a third of Americans to be so stressed that they sometimes find it hard to make basic decisions. Therefore, it’s vital for people to boost their happiness however they can, whether through family, friends, activities, entertainment or work. What people might not realize is that where they live may also determine how happy they are.
Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are. For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being. However, money can only make you so happy – people who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money. Consider also the fact that while the U.S. is one of the richest countries, it ranks only 14th on the World Happiness Report.
But not everywhere in the U.S. experiences a uniform level of happiness. As this study aims to illustrate, moving to a certain city may help you be more content. WalletHub drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America. We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.
To see which states combine all the necessary components of happiness, check out WalletHub’s report on the Happiest States in America.
According to the WalletHub study, Amarillo, Texas ranked #143 out of 182 cities for happiness. For the full results, see below:
Happiest Cities in the U.S.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Emotional & Physical Well-Being
|Income & Employment
|Community & Environment
|1
|Fremont, CA
|77.13
|1
|46
|2
|2
|Columbia, MD
|71.64
|3
|161
|5
|3
|San Francisco, CA
|71.15
|4
|1
|44
|4
|San Jose, CA
|71.00
|2
|6
|55
|5
|Irvine, CA
|70.38
|5
|16
|12
|6
|Madison, WI
|68.10
|10
|11
|19
|7
|Seattle, WA
|67.67
|6
|2
|99
|8
|Overland Park, KS
|67.46
|12
|54
|13
|9
|Huntington Beach, CA
|66.43
|9
|51
|43
|10
|San Diego, CA
|65.82
|14
|18
|25
|11
|Fargo, ND
|65.46
|22
|24
|23
|12
|Minneapolis, MN
|65.09
|8
|20
|80
|13
|Bismarck, ND
|64.65
|48
|32
|4
|14
|Santa Rosa, CA
|64.52
|13
|22
|105
|15
|Santa Clarita, CA
|64.44
|15
|100
|29
|16
|Oakland, CA
|64.35
|7
|105
|87
|17
|Sioux Falls, SD
|64.34
|20
|74
|27
|18
|Glendale, CA
|64.05
|31
|91
|11
|19
|Scottsdale, AZ
|63.78
|50
|43
|6
|20
|Anaheim, CA
|63.72
|25
|75
|33
|21
|Aurora, IL
|63.60
|21
|144
|8
|22
|Plano, TX
|63.33
|37
|48
|24
|23
|Oxnard, CA
|63.29
|26
|132
|10
|24
|Garden Grove, CA
|63.15
|24
|80
|52
|25
|Chula Vista, CA
|63.01
|17
|113
|30
|26
|Charleston, SC
|62.76
|53
|3
|31
|27
|Raleigh, NC
|62.35
|23
|71
|63
|28
|Honolulu, HI
|62.24
|44
|72
|21
|29
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|62.22
|38
|83
|40
|30
|Austin, TX
|62.04
|35
|5
|109
|31
|Portland, ME
|61.96
|28
|10
|150
|32
|Pearl City, HI
|61.78
|36
|148
|22
|33
|Oceanside, CA
|61.72
|30
|110
|53
|34
|Gilbert, AZ
|61.72
|55
|34
|17
|35
|Lincoln, NE
|61.10
|27
|67
|104
|36
|Boston, MA
|61.07
|43
|15
|89
|37
|South Burlington, VT
|60.65
|11
|56
|181
|38
|Santa Ana, CA
|60.62
|45
|31
|86
|39
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|60.59
|51
|125
|15
|40
|Burlington, VT
|60.32
|34
|9
|170
|41
|Portland, OR
|60.31
|49
|21
|88
|42
|Aurora, CO
|60.15
|19
|154
|69
|43
|Jersey City, NJ
|59.74
|40
|170
|20
|44
|Yonkers, NY
|59.69
|18
|163
|102
|45
|Chandler, AZ
|59.62
|58
|60
|38
|46
|St. Paul, MN
|59.54
|33
|96
|121
|47
|Omaha, NE
|59.48
|52
|79
|56
|48
|Juneau, AK
|59.27
|32
|14
|179
|49
|Sacramento, CA
|59.27
|64
|30
|49
|50
|Cheyenne, WY
|59.05
|101
|47
|3
|51
|Virginia Beach, VA
|58.90
|62
|120
|18
|52
|Peoria, AZ
|58.84
|72
|58
|16
|53
|Tempe, AZ
|58.79
|71
|17
|50
|54
|Los Angeles, CA
|58.70
|39
|85
|128
|55
|Salt Lake City, UT
|58.58
|57
|33
|116
|56
|Chicago, IL
|58.43
|47
|166
|46
|57
|Denver, CO
|58.41
|16
|134
|153
|58
|New York, NY
|58.35
|46
|164
|51
|59
|Anchorage, AK
|58.18
|60
|102
|54
|60
|Long Beach, CA
|58.13
|41
|142
|101
|61
|Nashua, NH
|58.11
|68
|104
|35
|62
|Boise, ID
|58.09
|59
|13
|119
|63
|Cape Coral, FL
|58.05
|89
|45
|9
|64
|Colorado Springs, CO
|57.74
|63
|97
|59
|65
|Pittsburgh, PA
|57.72
|80
|29
|41
|66
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|57.65
|67
|84
|62
|67
|Charlotte, NC
|57.61
|61
|78
|68
|68
|Bridgeport, CT
|57.34
|42
|165
|91
|69
|Chesapeake, VA
|57.32
|81
|145
|7
|70
|Warwick, RI
|57.19
|69
|62
|90
|71
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|57.13
|83
|36
|48
|72
|Rapid City, SD
|57.12
|76
|27
|76
|73
|Missoula, MT
|57.12
|88
|40
|28
|74
|Durham, NC
|56.92
|54
|69
|123
|75
|Miami, FL
|56.78
|56
|52
|142
|76
|Des Moines, IA
|56.65
|70
|68
|81
|77
|Columbia, SC
|56.62
|108
|4
|37
|78
|Reno, NV
|56.13
|65
|37
|143
|79
|Casper, WY
|55.76
|127
|123
|1
|80
|Tampa, FL
|55.62
|94
|38
|60
|81
|West Valley City, UT
|55.50
|78
|82
|85
|82
|Tacoma, WA
|55.50
|75
|98
|93
|83
|Grand Prairie, TX
|55.08
|98
|89
|42
|84
|Vancouver, WA
|55.08
|73
|49
|147
|85
|Washington, DC
|55.05
|29
|57
|182
|86
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|55.03
|115
|65
|14
|87
|Mesa, AZ
|55.01
|86
|77
|64
|88
|Providence, RI
|54.84
|113
|25
|47
|89
|Irving, TX
|54.73
|85
|55
|98
|90
|Manchester, NH
|54.66
|84
|129
|57
|91
|Orlando, FL
|54.59
|96
|19
|108
|92
|Grand Rapids, MI
|54.32
|104
|53
|66
|93
|Atlanta, GA
|54.27
|79
|87
|115
|94
|Hialeah, FL
|54.20
|66
|157
|110
|95
|Tallahassee, FL
|54.16
|130
|8
|45
|96
|Ontario, CA
|53.97
|119
|64
|32
|97
|Garland, TX
|53.82
|92
|108
|67
|98
|Henderson, NV
|53.72
|87
|143
|58
|99
|Fontana, CA
|53.44
|118
|95
|34
|100
|St. Petersburg, FL
|53.39
|100
|35
|134
|101
|Modesto, CA
|53.21
|112
|42
|92
|102
|Moreno Valley, CA
|53.11
|120
|116
|26
|103
|Fort Worth, TX
|52.85
|97
|124
|83
|104
|Riverside, CA
|52.84
|107
|28
|125
|105
|Billings, MT
|52.51
|122
|26
|107
|106
|Spokane, WA
|52.17
|126
|7
|129
|107
|Arlington, TX
|52.14
|93
|122
|118
|108
|Glendale, AZ
|51.84
|106
|112
|114
|109
|Nashville, TN
|51.83
|117
|107
|74
|110
|Worcester, MA
|51.69
|95
|139
|126
|111
|Dallas, TX
|51.50
|90
|93
|154
|112
|Houston, TX
|51.41
|74
|140
|164
|113
|Norfolk, VA
|50.85
|102
|167
|96
|114
|Milwaukee, WI
|50.76
|103
|152
|113
|115
|Laredo, TX
|50.64
|105
|50
|165
|115
|Wilmington, DE
|50.64
|125
|126
|77
|117
|Tucson, AZ
|50.60
|114
|66
|148
|118
|New Haven, CT
|50.58
|77
|115
|178
|119
|Phoenix, AZ
|50.39
|91
|106
|169
|120
|El Paso, TX
|50.31
|109
|130
|132
|121
|Albuquerque, NM
|50.31
|82
|101
|176
|122
|Stockton, CA
|50.15
|99
|150
|137
|123
|Fresno, CA
|50.10
|123
|86
|136
|124
|Nampa, ID
|50.06
|145
|99
|39
|125
|Brownsville, TX
|50.05
|133
|73
|122
|126
|Bakersfield, CA
|49.98
|132
|103
|100
|127
|Jacksonville, FL
|49.89
|147
|109
|36
|128
|Las Cruces, NM
|49.74
|110
|118
|156
|129
|Winston-Salem, NC
|49.43
|138
|94
|97
|130
|San Antonio, TX
|49.31
|116
|88
|160
|131
|Rochester, NY
|48.96
|131
|114
|139
|132
|Newark, NJ
|48.75
|111
|182
|73
|133
|Las Vegas, NV
|48.61
|124
|169
|95
|134
|Columbus, OH
|48.28
|128
|138
|145
|135
|North Las Vegas, NV
|48.21
|135
|175
|61
|136
|Buffalo, NY
|48.20
|121
|136
|157
|137
|Greensboro, NC
|48.12
|129
|70
|167
|138
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|47.90
|134
|121
|144
|139
|Corpus Christi, TX
|47.54
|137
|62
|159
|140
|Huntsville, AL
|46.79
|152
|119
|79
|141
|Philadelphia, PA
|46.78
|148
|146
|75
|141
|Wichita, KS
|46.78
|143
|127
|130
|143
|Amarillo, TX
|46.75
|159
|76
|70
|144
|Lewiston, ME
|46.71
|166
|12
|78
|145
|Salem, OR
|46.39
|144
|41
|175
|146
|Newport News, VA
|46.38
|141
|174
|72
|147
|New Orleans, LA
|46.35
|146
|111
|146
|148
|Oklahoma City, OK
|46.32
|155
|135
|82
|149
|Baltimore, MD
|45.97
|142
|178
|84
|150
|Richmond, VA
|45.97
|136
|176
|133
|151
|Dover, DE
|45.74
|151
|92
|155
|152
|Kansas City, MO
|45.61
|140
|128
|166
|153
|San Bernardino, CA
|45.36
|149
|137
|140
|154
|Cincinnati, OH
|45.15
|139
|147
|163
|155
|Fort Wayne, IN
|45.00
|154
|149
|117
|156
|Springfield, MO
|44.95
|167
|44
|103
|157
|Lubbock, TX
|44.89
|157
|23
|168
|158
|Baton Rouge, LA
|44.37
|156
|90
|152
|159
|Louisville, KY
|44.10
|158
|151
|111
|160
|Indianapolis, IN
|43.70
|150
|177
|131
|161
|St. Louis, MO
|43.68
|153
|160
|149
|162
|Tulsa, OK
|43.35
|163
|117
|138
|163
|Little Rock, AR
|43.25
|164
|133
|106
|164
|Knoxville, TN
|43.10
|169
|59
|94
|165
|Akron, OH
|42.29
|162
|168
|112
|166
|Chattanooga, TN
|42.24
|165
|141
|120
|167
|Columbus, GA
|40.90
|177
|131
|65
|168
|Fayetteville, NC
|40.83
|161
|155
|171
|169
|Jackson, MS
|40.60
|160
|159
|174
|170
|Birmingham, AL
|39.54
|168
|158
|162
|171
|Toledo, OH
|39.17
|172
|171
|127
|172
|Charleston, WV
|39.13
|173
|81
|173
|173
|Shreveport, LA
|39.01
|175
|173
|71
|174
|Mobile, AL
|38.94
|171
|172
|124
|175
|Fort Smith, AR
|37.45
|180
|61
|158
|176
|Augusta, GA
|36.64
|178
|162
|135
|177
|Cleveland, OH
|36.52
|170
|156
|180
|178
|Montgomery, AL
|35.54
|174
|180
|161
|179
|Huntington, WV
|35.53
|182
|39
|141
|180
|Memphis, TN
|34.86
|176
|181
|172
|181
|Gulfport, MS
|34.71
|181
|153
|151
|182
|Detroit, MI
|32.31
|179
|179
|177
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.