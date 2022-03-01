AMARILLO, Texas (WalletHub) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a third of Americans to be so stressed that they sometimes find it hard to make basic decisions. Therefore, it’s vital for people to boost their happiness however they can, whether through family, friends, activities, entertainment or work. What people might not realize is that where they live may also determine how happy they are.

Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are. For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being. However, money can only make you so happy – people who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money. Consider also the fact that while the U.S. is one of the richest countries, it ranks only 14th on the World Happiness Report.

But not everywhere in the U.S. experiences a uniform level of happiness. As this study aims to illustrate, moving to a certain city may help you be more content. WalletHub drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America. We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

To see which states combine all the necessary components of happiness, check out WalletHub’s report on the Happiest States in America.

According to the WalletHub study, Amarillo, Texas ranked #143 out of 182 cities for happiness. For the full results, see below:

Happiest Cities in the U.S.

Overall Rank City Total Score Emotional & Physical Well-Being Income & Employment Community & Environment 1 Fremont, CA 77.13 1 46 2 2 Columbia, MD 71.64 3 161 5 3 San Francisco, CA 71.15 4 1 44 4 San Jose, CA 71.00 2 6 55 5 Irvine, CA 70.38 5 16 12 6 Madison, WI 68.10 10 11 19 7 Seattle, WA 67.67 6 2 99 8 Overland Park, KS 67.46 12 54 13 9 Huntington Beach, CA 66.43 9 51 43 10 San Diego, CA 65.82 14 18 25 11 Fargo, ND 65.46 22 24 23 12 Minneapolis, MN 65.09 8 20 80 13 Bismarck, ND 64.65 48 32 4 14 Santa Rosa, CA 64.52 13 22 105 15 Santa Clarita, CA 64.44 15 100 29 16 Oakland, CA 64.35 7 105 87 17 Sioux Falls, SD 64.34 20 74 27 18 Glendale, CA 64.05 31 91 11 19 Scottsdale, AZ 63.78 50 43 6 20 Anaheim, CA 63.72 25 75 33 21 Aurora, IL 63.60 21 144 8 22 Plano, TX 63.33 37 48 24 23 Oxnard, CA 63.29 26 132 10 24 Garden Grove, CA 63.15 24 80 52 25 Chula Vista, CA 63.01 17 113 30 26 Charleston, SC 62.76 53 3 31 27 Raleigh, NC 62.35 23 71 63 28 Honolulu, HI 62.24 44 72 21 29 Cedar Rapids, IA 62.22 38 83 40 30 Austin, TX 62.04 35 5 109 31 Portland, ME 61.96 28 10 150 32 Pearl City, HI 61.78 36 148 22 33 Oceanside, CA 61.72 30 110 53 34 Gilbert, AZ 61.72 55 34 17 35 Lincoln, NE 61.10 27 67 104 36 Boston, MA 61.07 43 15 89 37 South Burlington, VT 60.65 11 56 181 38 Santa Ana, CA 60.62 45 31 86 39 Pembroke Pines, FL 60.59 51 125 15 40 Burlington, VT 60.32 34 9 170 41 Portland, OR 60.31 49 21 88 42 Aurora, CO 60.15 19 154 69 43 Jersey City, NJ 59.74 40 170 20 44 Yonkers, NY 59.69 18 163 102 45 Chandler, AZ 59.62 58 60 38 46 St. Paul, MN 59.54 33 96 121 47 Omaha, NE 59.48 52 79 56 48 Juneau, AK 59.27 32 14 179 49 Sacramento, CA 59.27 64 30 49 50 Cheyenne, WY 59.05 101 47 3 51 Virginia Beach, VA 58.90 62 120 18 52 Peoria, AZ 58.84 72 58 16 53 Tempe, AZ 58.79 71 17 50 54 Los Angeles, CA 58.70 39 85 128 55 Salt Lake City, UT 58.58 57 33 116 56 Chicago, IL 58.43 47 166 46 57 Denver, CO 58.41 16 134 153 58 New York, NY 58.35 46 164 51 59 Anchorage, AK 58.18 60 102 54 60 Long Beach, CA 58.13 41 142 101 61 Nashua, NH 58.11 68 104 35 62 Boise, ID 58.09 59 13 119 63 Cape Coral, FL 58.05 89 45 9 64 Colorado Springs, CO 57.74 63 97 59 65 Pittsburgh, PA 57.72 80 29 41 66 Fort Lauderdale, FL 57.65 67 84 62 67 Charlotte, NC 57.61 61 78 68 68 Bridgeport, CT 57.34 42 165 91 69 Chesapeake, VA 57.32 81 145 7 70 Warwick, RI 57.19 69 62 90 71 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 57.13 83 36 48 72 Rapid City, SD 57.12 76 27 76 73 Missoula, MT 57.12 88 40 28 74 Durham, NC 56.92 54 69 123 75 Miami, FL 56.78 56 52 142 76 Des Moines, IA 56.65 70 68 81 77 Columbia, SC 56.62 108 4 37 78 Reno, NV 56.13 65 37 143 79 Casper, WY 55.76 127 123 1 80 Tampa, FL 55.62 94 38 60 81 West Valley City, UT 55.50 78 82 85 82 Tacoma, WA 55.50 75 98 93 83 Grand Prairie, TX 55.08 98 89 42 84 Vancouver, WA 55.08 73 49 147 85 Washington, DC 55.05 29 57 182 86 Port St. Lucie, FL 55.03 115 65 14 87 Mesa, AZ 55.01 86 77 64 88 Providence, RI 54.84 113 25 47 89 Irving, TX 54.73 85 55 98 90 Manchester, NH 54.66 84 129 57 91 Orlando, FL 54.59 96 19 108 92 Grand Rapids, MI 54.32 104 53 66 93 Atlanta, GA 54.27 79 87 115 94 Hialeah, FL 54.20 66 157 110 95 Tallahassee, FL 54.16 130 8 45 96 Ontario, CA 53.97 119 64 32 97 Garland, TX 53.82 92 108 67 98 Henderson, NV 53.72 87 143 58 99 Fontana, CA 53.44 118 95 34 100 St. Petersburg, FL 53.39 100 35 134 101 Modesto, CA 53.21 112 42 92 102 Moreno Valley, CA 53.11 120 116 26 103 Fort Worth, TX 52.85 97 124 83 104 Riverside, CA 52.84 107 28 125 105 Billings, MT 52.51 122 26 107 106 Spokane, WA 52.17 126 7 129 107 Arlington, TX 52.14 93 122 118 108 Glendale, AZ 51.84 106 112 114 109 Nashville, TN 51.83 117 107 74 110 Worcester, MA 51.69 95 139 126 111 Dallas, TX 51.50 90 93 154 112 Houston, TX 51.41 74 140 164 113 Norfolk, VA 50.85 102 167 96 114 Milwaukee, WI 50.76 103 152 113 115 Laredo, TX 50.64 105 50 165 115 Wilmington, DE 50.64 125 126 77 117 Tucson, AZ 50.60 114 66 148 118 New Haven, CT 50.58 77 115 178 119 Phoenix, AZ 50.39 91 106 169 120 El Paso, TX 50.31 109 130 132 121 Albuquerque, NM 50.31 82 101 176 122 Stockton, CA 50.15 99 150 137 123 Fresno, CA 50.10 123 86 136 124 Nampa, ID 50.06 145 99 39 125 Brownsville, TX 50.05 133 73 122 126 Bakersfield, CA 49.98 132 103 100 127 Jacksonville, FL 49.89 147 109 36 128 Las Cruces, NM 49.74 110 118 156 129 Winston-Salem, NC 49.43 138 94 97 130 San Antonio, TX 49.31 116 88 160 131 Rochester, NY 48.96 131 114 139 132 Newark, NJ 48.75 111 182 73 133 Las Vegas, NV 48.61 124 169 95 134 Columbus, OH 48.28 128 138 145 135 North Las Vegas, NV 48.21 135 175 61 136 Buffalo, NY 48.20 121 136 157 137 Greensboro, NC 48.12 129 70 167 138 Lexington-Fayette, KY 47.90 134 121 144 139 Corpus Christi, TX 47.54 137 62 159 140 Huntsville, AL 46.79 152 119 79 141 Philadelphia, PA 46.78 148 146 75 141 Wichita, KS 46.78 143 127 130 143 Amarillo, TX 46.75 159 76 70 144 Lewiston, ME 46.71 166 12 78 145 Salem, OR 46.39 144 41 175 146 Newport News, VA 46.38 141 174 72 147 New Orleans, LA 46.35 146 111 146 148 Oklahoma City, OK 46.32 155 135 82 149 Baltimore, MD 45.97 142 178 84 150 Richmond, VA 45.97 136 176 133 151 Dover, DE 45.74 151 92 155 152 Kansas City, MO 45.61 140 128 166 153 San Bernardino, CA 45.36 149 137 140 154 Cincinnati, OH 45.15 139 147 163 155 Fort Wayne, IN 45.00 154 149 117 156 Springfield, MO 44.95 167 44 103 157 Lubbock, TX 44.89 157 23 168 158 Baton Rouge, LA 44.37 156 90 152 159 Louisville, KY 44.10 158 151 111 160 Indianapolis, IN 43.70 150 177 131 161 St. Louis, MO 43.68 153 160 149 162 Tulsa, OK 43.35 163 117 138 163 Little Rock, AR 43.25 164 133 106 164 Knoxville, TN 43.10 169 59 94 165 Akron, OH 42.29 162 168 112 166 Chattanooga, TN 42.24 165 141 120 167 Columbus, GA 40.90 177 131 65 168 Fayetteville, NC 40.83 161 155 171 169 Jackson, MS 40.60 160 159 174 170 Birmingham, AL 39.54 168 158 162 171 Toledo, OH 39.17 172 171 127 172 Charleston, WV 39.13 173 81 173 173 Shreveport, LA 39.01 175 173 71 174 Mobile, AL 38.94 171 172 124 175 Fort Smith, AR 37.45 180 61 158 176 Augusta, GA 36.64 178 162 135 177 Cleveland, OH 36.52 170 156 180 178 Montgomery, AL 35.54 174 180 161 179 Huntington, WV 35.53 182 39 141 180 Memphis, TN 34.86 176 181 172 181 Gulfport, MS 34.71 181 153 151 182 Detroit, MI 32.31 179 179 177

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.