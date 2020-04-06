Introducing “Quibi”

(NBC News) Chrissy Teigan lays down the law, Chance the Rapper plays pranks and Liam Hemsworth dodges death in some of the star-studded shows launching on the new streaming service “Quibi.”

It’s short for “quick bites,” featuring content under 10 minutes designed for viewing only on your phone.

Quibi has more than 50 original shows at launch, with new episodes added daily.

Those include everything from news briefs to high-production dramas.

“We can see from early users people are flocking to this amazing adventure story called ‘Survive’,” Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg noted shortly after the app’s launch Monday.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Quibi’s mobile concept designed for on-the-go viewing comes at a time when millions of Americans are immobilized by the coronavirus.

That’s one reason a free three month trial version is being offered.

After that Quibi will be about five dollars a month, or eight for the ad-free version.

NBC Universal, the parent company of NBC News, is a minority investor in Quibi and provides daily news content for the service.

There are four news programs, all under six minutes.

More: https://on.today.com/3aRsnKa

More from MyHighPlains.com: