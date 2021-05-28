Severe Weather Tools

Interrupted by severe weather? Where and when to watch The Masked Singer finale re-air

This image released by Fox shows host Nick Cannon, left, with Lil Wayne in the third season premiere of “The Masked Singer,” which aired on Sunday after the Super Bowl. The special edition of the show, with Lil’ Wayne as the mystery guest, had its biggest audience ever Sunday when 23.7 million people watched it, the Nielsen company said. (Greg Gayne/FOX via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – If your broadcast of the season finale of The Masked Singer was interrupted earlier this week, due to severe weather coverage, you have another chance to catch the episode.

May 28, Fox 14 will re-air The Masked Singer’s finale at 10 p.m.

Fox 14’s late-night schedule for Friday, May 28:

  • 9 p.m. – Fox 14 News @ 9
  • 10 p.m. – The Masked Singer
  • 11 p.m. – Daily Mail
  • 11:30 p.m. – Big Bang Theory
  • 12 a.m. – Modern Family
  • 12:30 a.m. – Mom
  • 1 a.m. – Mom
  • 1:30 a.m. – 2 Broke Girls
  • 2 a.m. – 2 Broke Girls
  • 2:30 a.m. – Friends
  • 3 a.m. – Friends

