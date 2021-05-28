Interrupted by severe weather? Where and when to watch The Masked Singer finale re-air

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – If your broadcast of the season finale of The Masked Singer was interrupted earlier this week, due to severe weather coverage, you have another chance to catch the episode.
May 28, Fox 14 will re-air The Masked Singer’s finale at 10 p.m.
Fox 14’s late-night schedule for Friday, May 28:
- 9 p.m. – Fox 14 News @ 9
- 10 p.m. – The Masked Singer
- 11 p.m. – Daily Mail
- 11:30 p.m. – Big Bang Theory
- 12 a.m. – Modern Family
- 12:30 a.m. – Mom
- 1 a.m. – Mom
- 1:30 a.m. – 2 Broke Girls
- 2 a.m. – 2 Broke Girls
- 2:30 a.m. – Friends
- 3 a.m. – Friends
