“Indebted” Arrives On NBC

(NBC) Sitcom queen Fran Drescher returns to primetime tonight in “Indebted.”

Drescher and Steven Weber play aging parents forced to move in with their adult son and his family after losing their fortune.

“It’s baby boomers meets millennials, but who’s the parents is often blurred,” Drescher says.

“Indebted” premieres tonight at 9:30 Eastern, right after “Will & Grace”.

