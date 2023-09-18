AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — HOODOO Mural Festival announced in a press release that national artists will arrive this week to begin painting and producing their murals for the Hoodoo Mural Festival that will be held on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. in downtown Amarillo. The festival will also include concert performances and a live art show.

“The event is open to all ages and will include live music, children’s activities, a silent disco, food trucks, and local vendors,” said officials with the festival.

The press release stated that the festival will celebrate the finished murals, which will be created as a part of a citywide urban beautification collaboration between artists and business owners.

Hoodoo detailed that this year, the project entails six large-scale murals, five contemporary murals, and 10 community murals throughout Downtown Amarillo.

The festival partnered with 10 local nonprofits to create the Kid’s Village this year. Each nonprofit will provide children-friendly activities like car painting, spin art, and more. In addition, officials stated that Little Bee’s Playhouse is offering child care during the festival for a small fee, so both parents and kids can enjoy the festival.

According to the press release, people can purchase $40 general admission tickets for the one-day family-friendly celebration of music and art here. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Caliche Co., The Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield in Amarillo, and the festival’s front gate on the event’s day.

The festival will incorporate two concert stages for attendees to enjoy and showcase national and local musical acts.

“The artists and musicians for this year’s festival are top-tier talent – each act brings their own spin of creativity and style that is unlike anything Amarillo has seen before,” Will Krause, Producer of HOODOO Mural Festival, said. “From modern country to dance music, there is something for everyone to enjoy and discover. Amarillo has always had a great art and music scene – this festival celebrates and builds on that foundation.”

Full Music Lineup:

LP Giobbi

Kaelin Ellis

Giacomo Turra

Cody Jasper

DJ Cassandra

Chill Son

Dude-Man

DJ Roro

Eddie Esler

Ebbie Rachelle

Tia Marie

Jake Vernon

Bomb City Sound

DJ Frenzy

DJ Gemini

DJ Lowp

MixMasterMark

Pink Rhinos

Rupert The Duke

Sleepyboi

Full Muralist Lineup:

Trav & Emjay

Alli Koch

Jeremy Biggers

Jeks

Ariel Parrow

Sean Hamilton

Jon Revett

Malcolm Byers

Dan Black

Blank Spaces Murals

Carlos Barboza

Britt Johnson

Feebee

Matt Tumlinson

Food Trucks:

Antojo’s Ice Cream Shop

Cocina On The Go

Dillo’s Burger Bus

Hood Eats

Martha’s Minis

Pizzaria Nomad

Taqueria MTZ

Vendors:

Anxious Apparel

Avant Garden

August Moon

Blind Bird Designs

BrittXBeks

Bud and Blooms

Caliche

Cannafusion Juice

D Coolest Henna

Drink Pouch Party

Expensive Habits

Flecks of Love

Free Cheese

Hollow Dot

M Street Studio

M.O.R

Sweet

The Slow Strange

TNR Tie Dye

Music Box

Nonprofit partners:

Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Amarillo Museum of Art

Amarillo Parks & Rec

Don Harrington Discovery Center

Little Bee’s Playhouse

Outdoor Amarillo

Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

TPAEA

Visit Amarillo

Wild Cat Bluff Nature Center

WTAMU Art Club