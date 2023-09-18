AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — HOODOO Mural Festival announced in a press release that national artists will arrive this week to begin painting and producing their murals for the Hoodoo Mural Festival that will be held on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. in downtown Amarillo. The festival will also include concert performances and a live art show.
“The event is open to all ages and will include live music, children’s activities, a silent disco, food trucks, and local vendors,” said officials with the festival.
The press release stated that the festival will celebrate the finished murals, which will be created as a part of a citywide urban beautification collaboration between artists and business owners.
Hoodoo detailed that this year, the project entails six large-scale murals, five contemporary murals, and 10 community murals throughout Downtown Amarillo.
The festival partnered with 10 local nonprofits to create the Kid’s Village this year. Each nonprofit will provide children-friendly activities like car painting, spin art, and more. In addition, officials stated that Little Bee’s Playhouse is offering child care during the festival for a small fee, so both parents and kids can enjoy the festival.
According to the press release, people can purchase $40 general admission tickets for the one-day family-friendly celebration of music and art here. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Caliche Co., The Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield in Amarillo, and the festival’s front gate on the event’s day.
The festival will incorporate two concert stages for attendees to enjoy and showcase national and local musical acts.
“The artists and musicians for this year’s festival are top-tier talent – each act brings their own spin of creativity and style that is unlike anything Amarillo has seen before,” Will Krause, Producer of HOODOO Mural Festival, said. “From modern country to dance music, there is something for everyone to enjoy and discover. Amarillo has always had a great art and music scene – this festival celebrates and builds on that foundation.”
Full Music Lineup:
- LP Giobbi
- Kaelin Ellis
- Giacomo Turra
- Cody Jasper
- DJ Cassandra
- Chill Son
- Dude-Man
- DJ Roro
- Eddie Esler
- Ebbie Rachelle
- Tia Marie
- Jake Vernon
- Bomb City Sound
- DJ Frenzy
- DJ Gemini
- DJ Lowp
- MixMasterMark
- Pink Rhinos
- Rupert The Duke
- Sleepyboi
Full Muralist Lineup:
- Trav & Emjay
- Alli Koch
- Jeremy Biggers
- Jeks
- Ariel Parrow
- Sean Hamilton
- Jon Revett
- Malcolm Byers
- Dan Black
- Blank Spaces Murals
- Carlos Barboza
- Britt Johnson
- Feebee
- Matt Tumlinson
Food Trucks:
- Antojo’s Ice Cream Shop
- Cocina On The Go
- Dillo’s Burger Bus
- Hood Eats
- Martha’s Minis
- Pizzaria Nomad
- Taqueria MTZ
Vendors:
- Anxious Apparel
- Avant Garden
- August Moon
- Blind Bird Designs
- BrittXBeks
- Bud and Blooms
- Caliche
- Cannafusion Juice
- D Coolest Henna
- Drink Pouch Party
- Expensive Habits
- Flecks of Love
- Free Cheese
- Hollow Dot
- M Street Studio
- M.O.R
- Sweet
- The Slow Strange
- TNR Tie Dye
- Music Box
Nonprofit partners:
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- Amarillo Parks & Rec
- Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Little Bee’s Playhouse
- Outdoor Amarillo
- Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance
- TPAEA
- Visit Amarillo
- Wild Cat Bluff Nature Center
- WTAMU Art Club
