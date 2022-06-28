AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hoodoo Art Foundation announced Tuesday its music and muralist lineup for the Hoodoo Mural Festival 2022, scheduled for Oct. 1 in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from the foundation, this is the third year of the event, giving businesses the chance to paint murals on the walls of various businesses in downtown Amarillo.

According to the release, musicians participating in this year’s event include:

Neil Frances, a modern pop duo from Los Angeles who released their debut album “There Is No Neil Frances” in February”

Flamingosis, a New Jersey-based music producer and DJ

Kaelin Ellis

Little Jet

The 2022 mural lineup includes:

Tristan Eaton

Ricardo Gonzalez (aka It’s A Living)

Rabi

Drew Merritt

Malcolm Byers

As the 2022-23 school year kicks off, organizers of the event are inviting local students to visit the festival’s ground to see the muralists create their works through a school-sanctioned field trip. According to the release, local elementary schools interested are encouraged to reach out to the festival by email at hello@hoodoomural.com.

General admission and VIP tickets to the festival will be available to purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the mural festival’s website. Tickets start at $25 and VIP tickets start at $100. The full lineup will also be available on the festival’s website.