Hodgetown to host first-ever on-field movie night at the ballpark

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baseball may be over at Hodgetown for the summer but that does not mean the popular downtown ballpark is through hosting events.

Next week, the Sod Poodles will be inviting fans to the first-ever on-field movie night.

Hodgetown is set to bring more family-fun and socially-distanced entertainment like they did in July to downtown when they invite families inside to watch “Trolls: World Tour,” on the big screen.

“Our production is state of the art,” Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor said. “We have a big, beautiful 1,300-foot flatscreen TV. So we think we can do it right and it will be fun for the family to come out.”

The special event is set for 8 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 28

Those who attend can purchase tickets on the field or in the stands.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect, and masks are required upon entry, exit, and while moving about the stadium, but can be removed while seated.

“It’s a good wholesome environment anyway out here,” Ensor said,” but when you throw COVID into it, we make sure we follow the governor’s protocols, as well as our state and local protocols to the letter to keep Hodgetown a safe environment. Anything we do out here will be the same.”

You can see seating options and purchase tickets by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the Hodgetown box office.

For more information on Hodgetown's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click here.

