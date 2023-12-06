AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company are inviting the people of Amarillo to the third annual ‘Christmas In The Sky Celebration’ on Dec. 15 at HODGETOWN. Gates open at 5:45 p.m., and a fireworks display is scheduled for 7 p.m. The event is free to the public.

According to the press release, more than 14,000 people have attended the last two years, taking in the Christmas-themed fireworks displays with their loved ones while enjoying complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and warm cookies and being serenaded by various sights and sounds of the holiday season.

“We are so excited to have Amarillo come join our family and colleagues as we celebrate our year and kick off the Christmas season,” said Alex Fairly. “Getting to celebrate WITH Amarillo the last two years has become a treasured part of our family’s and companies’ Christmas tradition. And doing it at HODGETOWN with the help of the Sod Poodles’ amazing staff is ‘icing on the cake.’ We’ve added a few things this year and we look forward to seeing everyone again.”

Event organizers stated that Christmas In The Sky will not have reserved seating in the main seating bowl of HODGETOWN, and all seats will be on a first-come basis for this event. All guests in attendance will be subject to all stadium policies, including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted.

Event organizers also said three concession stands will be open for guests to grab their complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and cookies from the time gates open until the start of the fireworks display.

“We are equally excited to partner with the Fairly’s, who have entrusted us with hosting this uniquely festive event for a third year in a row,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “There is no event like this in the country, and getting to be part of bringing so many families and friends together at HODGETOWN is our distinct pleasure. Alex asked us to ‘step up’ the fireworks show this year, so come join us again.”