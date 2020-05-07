History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton

FILE – This Dec. 10, 2019 file photo shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton during a visit to Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in New York. The History channel says it is making a documentary series on the American presidency that former President Bill Clinton will help shape and participate in. The series will explore the history of the presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.

During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.

History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after “Washington,” released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.

The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.