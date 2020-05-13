Heinz Ketchup creates 570-piece all red puzzle

(CNN) — Some people are turning to puzzles to pass the time during the coronavirus era.
And if you’re looking for a bigger challenge than your standard puzzle.
Check out this red monster from Heinz Ketchup.
It’s 570 pieces, a nod to the brand’s 57 varieties, all in the exact same shade of red.
Definitely a challenge for puzzle lovers.
The company recently gave away 57 of them in a social media contest.
To be chosen, people simply needed to comment on the post with who they want to do the puzzle with.
The contest was held in 17 countries.
