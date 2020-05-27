HBO Max launches

(CNN) — HBO Max is out Wednesday.

Warner media’s streaming service includes h-b-o titles like “Game of Thrones” and “WestWorld” as well as classic television like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The platform is also boasting original programming, including “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick and “Looney Tunes Cartoons.”

The service is 14.99 per month, the same as the existing HBO Now service.

