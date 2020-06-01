HBO Max added 87k new users on launch day

HBO Max picked up 87k new users at launch.

(CNN) — AT&T‘s new streaming service HBO Max’ is up and running and we now know that it picked up 87,000 new users on its first day of release last Wednesday.

That’s according to data from ‘Sensor Tower.’

The numbers are lower than other platforms, like Quibi, which got 380,000 initial subscribers or Disney+, which picked up 5 million at its launch.

However, WarnerMedia Entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt said ‘HBO Max’ has stand-out programs for everyone from kids through adults.

He said he doesn’t want ‘HBO Max‘ to replace popular streaming services like Netflix or Amazon but to be an option alongside with them.

WarnerMedia by the way is the parent company of CNN.

More from MyHighPlains.com: