Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Hasbro announces new initiative to make staying at home during this pandemic more entertaining.

(CNN) — A toy company wants to bring fun to families sitting out the pandemic together.

Hasbro is pointing parents and caregivers to its new website bringhomethefun.com.

There it says you will be able to find ideas and activities to keep kids occupied and entertained.

The website also features resources to help families cope with stress, parenting articles and activity guides for parents and their children.

Hasbro, known for its family-friendly toys and games, says the website is a part of the bring home the fun campaign it launched this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: