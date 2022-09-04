AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy Birthday Beyoncé Giselle Knowles. To celebrate 41 amazing years of Queen B here are four of her most popular Billboard Hot 100 (BBH100) number ones.

Beyoncé has won every award musically more than once along with making Grammy history in 2021, for being the most-winning female artist and most-winning singer, male or female. Beyoncé has been at the top of the music game for four decades since she started with “Destiny’s Child”.

She currently has eight number one songs on the BBH100 along with 20 songs notching the top 10 and 81 songs on the chart in total. Four is the queen’s favorite number and today is her 41st birthday so fittingly here are four of her number one BBH100 hits.

This list will contain four number one hits in order from most popular to the least popular according to the Billboard Hot 100.

“Crazy in Love” debuted on May, 24 in 2003 featuring her husband Jay-Z locked in at No. 1 on the chart on July 12, 2003, for eight weeks.

JAY-Z joins Beyonce on stage for ‘Crazy In Love at the “Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live” Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013, in London, England. (Photo by Yosra El-Essawy/Chime For Change/Getty Images for Gucci)

“Check On It” debuted on the BBH100 charts on November, 19 in 2005 featuring Slim Thug, and rose to No. 1 on the charts on February 4, 2006, and remained for five weeks.

Slim Thug and Beyonce winners Best R&B Video for ‘Check On It’ (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage for MTV.com)

“Baby Boy” debuted on August 16, 2003, featuring Sean Paul and it peaked at No. 1 on the charts on October 4, 2003, for nine weeks.

Sean Paul and Beyonce Knowles during MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 – Show at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

“Irreplaceable” debuted on November 4, 2006, and it hit No. 1 on the BBH100 charts on December 16, 2006, for 10 whole weeks.