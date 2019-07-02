Hallmark is looking for the next great Christmas cookie baker

Get your aprons ready, hallmark is searching for bakers to appear on its new Christmas cookie competition show.

If you’re holiday treats are always a hit. You might be just what hallmark is looking for!

The channel known for its seasonal movies is trying its hand at a new competition series called “Christmas Cookie Countdown” and they want bakers from all over the country!

Amateur pastry chefs can put their skills to the test starting at the end of July in Los Angeles where their cookies will be judged by a panel of experts.

The winner will take home a sweet grand prize of $25,000!