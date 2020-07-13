Hallmark Channel releases Christmas themed wines

(CNN) — The Hallmark Channel is pre-selling two Christmas-themed wines.
It says “Jingle’s 2018 cabernet sauvignon” offers “Holiday spice.”
And, “Joy’s 20-19 sauvignon blanc” has a “Joyous finish.”
The Hallmark Channel is known for its holiday movies.
It’s in the middle of its Christmas in July event.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
- Pondaseta brewing “Black is Beautiful” beer; donating portion to NAACP-Amarillo branch
- Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned
- Justice For Vanessa: Hundreds Take Part In Convoy For Murdered Soldier
- Henrico man charged after taking down Black Lives Matter signs from fence