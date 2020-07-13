Hallmark Channel releases Christmas themed wines

Hallmark Channel pre-selling Christmas-themed wine

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The Hallmark Channel is pre-selling two Christmas-themed wines.

It says “Jingle’s 2018 cabernet sauvignon” offers “Holiday spice.”

And, “Joy’s 20-19 sauvignon blanc” has a “Joyous finish.”

The Hallmark Channel is known for its holiday movies.

It’s in the middle of its Christmas in July event.

