Guy Fieri offering $500 grants for restaurant workers

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is partnering with the National Restaurant Association to help out-of-work food service employees

(FOX NEWS) — Guy Fieri is teaming up with the National Restaurant Association to help out-of-work service workers.

The celebrity chef known for his television show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” is leading a fundraiser to give back to restaurant employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fieri and the National Restaurant Association are aiming to raise $100 million in donations in order to disperse $500 grants to laid off workers.

He says around three million service workers are currently out of a job. A number likely to rise, as the crisis drags on.

Service industry members can check their eligibility for the grant and begin the application process on Thursday.

All donations go directly to the fund and can be made at “RERF.US.”

