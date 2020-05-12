Guy Fieri, Bill Murray in charity nachos cook-off

Guy Fieri, Bill Murray to take part in charity "Nacho average showdown"

(CNN) — Nachos fans – you’re in for a special treat this Friday.

Celebrity food personality Guy Fieri and actor Bill Murray will take part what’s been dubbed the “Nacho average showdown.”

Meaning, their sons – who are in the restaurant business – will go head-to-head in an attempt to make perfect nachos.

While Fieri and Murray will be there for the jokes.

The event will be streamed on the Food Network’s Facebook page.

And the goal is to raise money for the restaurant industry workers whose jobs are in jeopardy because of COVID-19.

Food network host Carla Hall will emcee the showdown.

While basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews will be the judges.

Fieri has already raised more than 20-million dollars for restaurant workers.

That’s through his partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

