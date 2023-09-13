The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — School is in full swing, which means there will be plenty of time to eat snacks. Wouldn’t you want your favorite snack on deck, whenever you needed it? Goldfish may be able to help.

The fish-shaped cracker brand has partnered up with NBA player Boban Marjanovi to award ten fortunate fans with an XL Boban-sized bag of Goldfish crackers sent straight to their campus doors. Ensuring that the lucky college students will have their favorite snack for every snacking opportunity during the school year.

This XL bag contains 2,000 Goldfish crackers, ensuring that these fortunate college students have plenty of their favorite snack on hand in any circumstance.

Starting Sept. 13, fans can head to GoldfishBobanBag.com to enter for the chance to win an XL Boban-sized bag of Goldfish crackers. Fans may enter to win through Sept. 20.