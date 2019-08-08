Going Back To “The Good Place”

Stars of "The Good Place" reflect on the bittersweet announcement that this season will be the much beloved show's last.

(NBC) During the “Must-See-TV” golden age, shows like “Cheers,” “Frazier” and “Friends” drew huge weekly audiences before the era of online watching.

TV is now more of a “must-stream” business. More recent offers like “30 Rock,” “Community,” and “The Office” suffered from middling ratings, but became iconic comedies due to critical praise, dedicated fans and on-demand viewership.

“The Good Place” could be another modern classic. The show is hard to describe.

“It’s a thoughtful show that’s got high-level ethical philosophy, and also fart jokes,” notes cast member Marc Evan Jackson.

It’s comedy heaven for the cast.

“Not everybody gets to go to work and feel like you’re just playing with a bunch of friends,” says Manny Jacinto.

“The Good Place” has been stuck in live ratings purgatory for three seasons, yet when factoring the online audience, the numbers elevate to top-five network nirvana.

The show has a passionate fan base of both old and young viewers. Those devoted disciples displayed their appreciation for the afterlife comedy during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Show creator Michael Schur announced in June that the upcoming season will be the show’s last.

“It’s really bittersweet because we know it’s coming to an end,” says Kristen Bell.

But that doesn’t mean the show won’t reap the rewards of an online afterlife.

“The Good Place” will begin its final season starting in September.

