Get paid to watch the entire “Star Wars” saga

An internet company will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch all 10 "Star Wars" films back-to-back ahead of the release of "The Rise of Skywalker" on December 20th.

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all “Star Wars” junkies.

You could get paid to watch your favorite movies.

CableTV.com is looking for someone to screen the entire “Star Wars” saga in one sitting.

If you can survive all 22 hours and 25 minutes, the company will give you $1,000 plus a welcome package with all 10 films on blu-ray, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

In return, all you have to do is share your experience on social media.

The job’s deadline coincides with the release of the fantasy series’ final chapter on December 20th.

If the force is with you to tackle the task, you have until December 11th to apply.

