Get paid to party without drinking

(FOX NEWS) — A Swedish company wants to pay you to party without alcohol.

If you live for the nightlife then we have the perfect job for you.

Gnista, a Swedish- based company wants to pay you 50 dollars an hour to party in Stockholm, the only catch is you cannot drink alcohol.

Two highly experienced partiers will receive an all expense paid trip to the Swedish city including dinner, taxi rides, and a trip to the club all while sipping on the company’s non-alcoholic beverage.

Gnista hopes to determine if its alcohol substitute has the ability to inspire even the most dedicated party animals to let loose with none of the boozy consequences.

Applications for the sober party animal are open through February.

