Get paid $1,000 to binge watch ‘Ozark’ on Netflix

InternetAdvisor.com sponsors contest to binge watch "Ozark" on Netflix to win $1,000

(CNN) — If you’re binge-watching Netflix anyway, why not get one thousand dollars to do it?

Internet Advisor is sponsoring a contest where you watch the first two seasons of “Ozark.”

That amounts to 20 hours of content.

After seeing all 20 episodes, you’ll be asked to complete a quiz on the show.

There are no restrictions or mandatory drug tests.

The winner will get $1,000 as well as some Ozark related swag.

Organizers say you must apply for yourself and not for someone else.

The crime drama set in the Ozarks stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

To register, go to internetadvisor.com and fill out the form by March 27th.

Why March 27th? That’s when season three of Ozark is released.

