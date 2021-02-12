Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

Entertainment

by: WKRN Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A spokesperson for country star Garth Brooks said he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are going into quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.

A post on Garth Brooks’ Facebook page explained someone on the couple’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple has decided to cancel all upcoming events for the next couple of weeks, when they will get tested and quarantine.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss