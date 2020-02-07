“Friends” reunion special is back on

Report: The on-again, off-again plans to reunite cast members of "Friends" for a special on HBO Max are back on again

(FOX NEWS) — A “Friends” reunion is back in the works.

According to Deadline, the stars of the hit sitcom have all reached an agreement with warner brothers meaning plans for a reunion special are back on.

The potential upcoming one-hour unscripted special is said to be helping launch the streaming service, HBO Max with reports saying the six stars will each take home anywhere between three to four million dollars for their appearance.

Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the show, tweeted a cryptic “big news coming” on Tuesday giving “Friends” fans some much-needed hope for the reunion’s future.

More from MyHighPlains.com: