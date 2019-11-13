“Friends” in talks with HBO for a special

The brains behind the hit show are aiming for a possible reunion for a special that'll air on HBO Max

(FOX NEWS) — Friends may finally be getting the reunion we’ve all been waiting for.

The hit show is in talks with HBO Max for a special.

Reports say all of the main cast is coming back from Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox to Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Along with the on-screen talent, the creators of the series David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also rumored to be involved.

Although this is a very exciting time for fans of the show the deal is far from done, the creative team and other cast members are still being determined.

The show first aired on September 22nd 1994 and celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.