AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce officials held their second biennial “Thunder Over Dalhart” air show on Saturday.
KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist, John Harris was in attendance, jumping from an aircraft with a Navy Seal. The chief himself went freefall today with the Patriot Parachute Team jumping out of a plane which he said is a lifetime dream.
