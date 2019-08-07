Fox’s Carlson calls white supremacy ‘a hoax.’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson is under fire for his comments declaring white supremacy a hoax.

Carlson said on his prime-time show on Tuesday that he’d never met anybody who considered white supremacy to be a good idea. He made his remarks a day before President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, where a white gunman who had written an anti-Hispanic rant killed 22 people over the weekend.

The Anti-Defamation League says that Carlson is using his platform to push out prejudice and doesn’t deserve a spot on a major news network.

There was no immediate response on Wednesday from Fox News Channel.