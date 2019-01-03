First Male Face Of Coach Is Michael B. Jordan

Actor Michael B. Jordan continues to add to his list of accolades.

The “Black Panther” star made his debut Wednesday as the new male face at Coach.

The fashion company unveiled their all-new spring 20-19 coach guy collection featuring the actor in behind the scenes photos, where he sported several pieces of apparel from Coach.

In a press release, Jordan praised the company’s “optimistic and inclusive” values.

And added that he is excited to be a part of their vision and creative process in the future.