Fireworks Shortage?

The next COVID-19 related shortage could end up being fireworks. As cities cancel or scale back 4th of July celebrations, sales of fireworks are booming as more families opt to stage their own shows.

Phantom fireworks, which has 80 stores nationwide and supplies thousands of retailers, says sales have shot up since mid-May, more than doubling from last year.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says it’s not just the usual holiday surge.

More people are using fireworks every night, as they look for affordable entertainment at home.

