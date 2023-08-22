HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans are taking to social media to talk about the Blue Beetle movie soundtrack.

The soundtrack brings music for all Latino generations from artists such as the late Vicente Fernandez, and Selena Quintanilla, to music from the 90s and 2000s such as “Atrevete” by Calle 13 and “Maria La Del Barrio” by Thalia.

Other songs that made audience members dance in their seats included the quinceañera classic “La Chona” by Los Tucanes De Tijuana and the Latin version of Blame it on the Boogie, titled Sera “Que No Me Amas” by Luis Miguel.

Blue Beetle garnered $25.4 million at the box office opening weekend, beating Barbie, who had $21.5 million in the U.S. during opening weekend.

Other songs that were featured in the film were:

Cumbia Poder by Celso Pina

Sin Ti by Los Panchos

Deportivo by Álvaro Díaz, Cazzu, Caleb Calloway

Gracias A La Vida by Alberto Cortez

No Vamos by RaiNao

Muchos Quieren Tumbarme by Ivy Queen

Demolición by Los Saicos

Cumbia Sampuesana by Celso Piña Y Su Ronda Bogotá

Tú Serás Mi Baby (Be My Baby) by Juventud Crasa

Al Reves by Los Walters

Armando Sanchez by by Chalino Sánchez

Solo Contigo Basta by Alfredo Linares

Kickstart My Heart by Mötley Crüe

I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That by Cypress Hill

Koonex Koonex by Daniela Lalita

Sabor A Mí by Trío Los Panchos

Nada Personal by Soda Stereo

All Out of Love by Air Supply

Tickets for Blue Beetle are available now at Cinemark and AMC.