Estate of Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ to be auctioned off

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, actor Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” pauses at a statue of Andy and Opie Taylor in Mount Airy, N.C. Lynn died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, after a brief illness, The Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy announced in a statement. She was 95. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) – The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is scheduled to be auctioned off.

The auction, comprised of 118 items, is scheduled to run from Friday at 8 a.m. EST until Dec. 30 at noon EST. Items include a photo of Lynn and her on-screen boyfriend Don Knotts, multiple sets of dinnerware, furniture, and various works of art.

Lynn died after a brief illness in October at the age of 95. At the time of her death, she was living in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri. Lynn began studying dance when she was five and was acting and singing at age 14. In 1944, when she turned 18, she began performing for USO Camp Shows in the U.S.

She then went overseas, including extensive time in the China-Burma-India Theater, in 1945 where she entertained the troops and visited injured servicemen. After the war, she returned to New York and caught the attention of Hollywood scouts. Twentieth Century-Fox signed her to a multi-year contract.

Lynn’s character on “The Andy Griffith Show” was Barney Fife’s girlfriend. She was in 26 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which were broadcast between 1961 and 1966 and spanned the show’s first six seasons.

