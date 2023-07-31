AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Digital Content Producer Erin Rosas is joined by KAMR’s Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr., and Palo Duro High School Football Head Coach Eric Mims Sr. to chat all thing football.

Mims is in his third season at Palo Duro and when he returned to coach his high school alma mater in 2021, he became the first black head football coach at Palo Duro, Caprock, Tascosa or Amarillo High.

Rosas and Hamilton sat down with him and talk football, faith and family along with his future goals for the team in this week’s Entertainment Bubble.

Take a look at the full interview above.