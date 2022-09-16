AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s episode of the Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Digital reporter, David Gay, joined in on the conversation about the top trending entertainment stories of the week.

Here are the entertainment topics on this week’s agenda:

Fall TV Preview

The networks are beginning to release their television lineups for the 2022 fall season and many new shows are set to premiere along with veterans competition shows.

Although “The Bachelorette” is at the end of its summer run, “Bachelor in Paradise” will premiere on Sept. 27 and continue the reality show entertainment this fall. The cast will include past contestants who are looking for love in Mexico.

The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” is set to premiere on Sept. 19 with the show moving to Disney+. The cast includes Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks and more stars all competing to win the mirror ball trophy.

In addition, the second season of the award winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” will premiere on Sept. 21.

2022 Emmys Recap

The 2022 Emmy Award were on Sunday with “Ted Lasso” winning for Outstanding Comedy Series while “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series.

A major moment came when first-time nominee Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. In the moment, Brunson went up to accept her award while Jimmy Kimmel continued his comedy bit of lying on the floor pretending he was upset about his earlier award loss.

In addition, Jennifer Coolidge created an entertaining moment when she went on-stage and began to dance as they played her off.

EGOT Winners List

Only 17 artist can say that they have EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) statues as they have won every major American media award. MyHighPlains.com detailed the work and experience of each of these artist and their projects that led them to EGOT victory.

The list included veteran actors Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and Audrey Hepburn.

Regal Theater in Amarillo Now Closed

According to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, officials with Regal Cinemas movie theater chain announced that the Amarillo location closed on Thursday.

