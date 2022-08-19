AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s episode of the Weekly Entertainment Bubble we’re talking about the death of Anne Heche, the continued Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie drama, along with the release of a Selena Quintanilla album after her death, and the “Barbicore” summer trend.

Death of Anne Heche

Anne Heche died at the age of 53 due to smoke inhalation and “thermal injuries” from a fiery crash on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. The coroner added that the manner of death was an “accident” and that Heche suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.”

On the day of the accident, Heche was taken to a hospital where she fell into a coma and never came out, reps for Heche detailed. She was pronounced legally dead as she was brain dead on Aug. 12 but remained on life support to preserve her organs for transplant.

Heche was removed from life support on Aug. 14 after her organs were removed for donation.

Jolie vs Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to make headlines as it has surfaced that the 2016 FBI report, which was filed with the details of Pitt’s alleged aggressive behavior towards Jolie on a flight from France to Los Angeles, was filed by Jolie. Early reports indicated that the FBI report was filed under “Jane Doe.”

The FBI investigation into Pitt’s alleged actions was closed with no charges brought against Pitt.

Selena Quintanilla’s new music

In an interview with Jose Rosario of Latin Groove News, the father of Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla, announced that the family is collaborating with Warner Music to put out a new Selena record 27 years after her death.

The record will reportedly be a blend of new songs that were never released by Selena along with remixes of her classic songs.

Selena already has a MAC Cosmetics collaboration and holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest-selling Latin album in the U.S.

Selena died at the age of 23 after an altercation in a hotel room with the president of Selena’s fan club. The fight led to Selena being shot and killed by the fan club president.

“Barbiecore” trend

The “Barbiecore” trend has taken off this summer with celebrities wearing all hot pink on the heels of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, which will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

In a previous MyHighPlains story, the Barbiecore trend is explored including an in-depth look at the new barbie movie and the evolution and growth of the barbie doll.