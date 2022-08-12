AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble (WEB), Digital Reporter David Gay and Digital Team Lead Cat Keenan join me to discuss the trending entertainment stories of the week.

We begin with the Britney Spears and Elton John music collaboration as it was announced that the pop star will release her first single since her 13-year conservatorship ended. Reports have indicated that the song will be called “Hold Me Closer” and may have a possible connection to John’s song “Tiny Dancer.”

We honor and remember pop icon Olivia Newton-John after her husband announced her death via Instagram. Tributes quickly came through on Twitter and Instagram with Olivia’s Grease co-star John Travolta stating on Instagram:

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, Your John! John Travolta

Plus, we’re talking about celebrities that you didn’t know were born in Texas and which stars we thought should have made the list. Check out the full list of celebrities here.