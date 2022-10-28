AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Digital Reporter David Gay joins the show to discuss the massive Taylor Swift album drop along with the release of the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the sad passing of comedian and actor Leslie Jordan.

Taylor Swift’s 10th album

She’s back with a bang! Taylor Swift just released her 10th studio album titled “Midnights” and it had the internet buzzing and dissecting every lyric.

The new album appears to show Swift at a different stage in her life. Songs about reflection flow throughout each song with a Pitchfork review stating, “Midnights is about reflection, not reinvention.”

Swift has often displayed her life experiences within in the songs she writes and this album is no different with Swift slowly releasing music videos for her song “Bejeweled,” which starred Laura Dern and Haim, and “Anti-Hero.”

The song “Anti-Hero” is not without controversy as some critics said that it showed moments of “fatphobia.” The scene in which Swift steps on a scale was edited out of the music video and re-released.

Despite the controversy, according to Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift is the first artist to sell 1 million records in the first week of an album release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer release

The Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) continued to thrive as the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer was recently released.

The cast included Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas as they try to survive after being sucked into the quantum realm.

In addition, the trailer gave the audience a quick glimpse of the new villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who is set to be the antagonist for phase five of the MCU.

Leslie Jordan dies

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67 after a car crash in Los Angeles.

Media outlets reported that Jordan’s car crashed into a building in Hollywood at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday with officers stating to TMZ that Jordan suffered “some type of medical emergency.”

Jordan was best-known for his character in “Will & Grace “and has additionally starred in “The Cool Kids,” “American Horror Story,” and most recently “Call Me Kat.” Reports indicated that Jordan was on his way to the set of “Call Me Kat” when the accident happened.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan’s audience grew as he put out entertaining content on his Instagram page for the world to enjoy.

