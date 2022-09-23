AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s episode is all about the NFL as KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Ro Hamilton Jr. joins me to talk about his trip to the Denver Broncos versus Houston Texans game and recap the top trending highlights of the NFL.

In week two of the NFL, the Denver Broncos took on the Houston Texans. The Broncos found themselves victorious with Russell Wilson as their leading quarterback (QB).

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a victory that was riddled with uncertainty, which ended in a final score of 20-17. Although starting QB Dak Prescott was inactive due to a hand injury, backup QB Cooper Rush lead them to victory.

In addition, Eli Manning went undercover as a college student at Penn State and attempted to make the football team. Using the name Chad Powers, Manning went on to the practice field with a fake nose and a long wing to disguise his obvious pro football skills.

