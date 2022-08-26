AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s episode we dive into the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding, Sylvester Stallone’s divorce announcement, and the top 10 highest-grossing rom-coms of all time.

JLo and Affleck’s wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married…again? Just one month after they legally wed in Las Vegas, the couple said “I do” again with a Georgia wedding that included all of their children.

Lopez shared a sneak peek of the day on her Instagram along with the three elaborate wedding dresses by Ralph Lauren on her newsletter.

Guests included actor and writer, Kevin Smith, and Matt Damon but further reports indicate that Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was not in attendance. Casey shared his love for the couple by congratulating them with a throwback Instagram post of himself with the couple in the early 00s.

Sylvester Stallone and wife to divorce

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, has filed for divorce from the legendary actor after 25 years of marriage.

According to People, Stallone told the outlet that they are “amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” while Flavin told People stated…”I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

The couple just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary around 3 months ago and they share three daughters together.

Top 10 highest-grossing rom-coms

Watching a rom-com is a great way to relax after a long day and MyHighPlains has put together a list of the top 10 highest-grossing rom-coms.

Some of the movies on the list may surprise you while some classic favorites did not make the cut.

Check out the full list here!