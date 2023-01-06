AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, digital reporter David Gay joins in on the conversation as we recap a year in entertainment.

Music

The music scene in 2022 was bold and vibrant as acclaimed artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Beyoncé went on to release dynamic albums.

Taylor Swift’s album was well received as her hit songs “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” immediately busted onto the scene while The Weeknd’s new music exploded on Tik Tok.

Popular studio albums in 2022 included, Rosalia’s “Motomami,” Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” The Weeknd’s ” Dawn FM,” and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”

Movies/Television

The year saw incredible and entertaining television and movies that transported the viewer to a different world.

Some key television shows that left a mark in 2022 was the FX series “The Bear” which followed a young chef as he made his way back home to Chicago to run his family-owned Italian beef sandwich shop. The chef must navigate between a rundown kitchen and a resistant staff. Rolling Stone online labeled the show as “the most stressful thing on TV right now. It’s also great.”

Another addition to the 2022 win column included the Netflix series “Wednesday” which followed the character Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” as she enters a new school. The intrigue comes from an eerie vibe along with teenage angst that mixes together to create a melting pot of goodness. Jenna Ortega knocked it out of the park as the character Wednesday as the show featured an incredible cast that included Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci. The show was just renewed for a second season on Friday.

Paramount Plus jumped on the Taylor Sheridan train with his newest series “Tulsa King.” Sylvester Stallone made his television debut as a mobster whose released from prison after 25 years only to be ostracized to Tulsa to continue mob business. The series was already renewed for a second season.

In movies, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” was released in early 2022 to mostly positive reviews. The film followed a laundromat owner as she struggled with the world’s daggers including an audit by the IRS and a divorce. Mix in a change in life decisions that reveal parallel universes and you have a hit. The New York Times went on to describe the multi-leveled film as “an exuberant swirl of genre anarchy,” while The Guardian said that the film was “brilliant, wonderful, exhilarating, and heartbreaking.”

Pop Culture Moments

It was the slap heard around the world as a bunch of A-list celebrities’ jaws hit the floor upon witnessing the moment. Chris Rock went on stage to present an award at the 2022 Oscars but things took a left turn when Rock made a joke about his wife’s autoimmune disease which causes hair loss, known as alopecia. Will went into action, jumped on stage, and slapped Rock in a moment that will forever be remembered.

Let’s not forget about the drawn-out trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which had viewers on the edge after seeing unique and strange testimonies from experts. Depp went on to win the trial with the jury awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in the suit. Read a full summary of the trial on NBC News.

In addition, late 2022 saw the premiere of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” which was not without controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detailed their love story along with a recollection of what occurred while they were fully living as royals in the United Kingdom. People published the top revelations in the series which included how the duo met, their last night out before their relationship was revealed, along with a rare appearance from Markle’s mom.

