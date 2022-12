AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Anchor/Reporter Mya Clark joins the show to talk about the GMA3 anchors who allegedly had an affair along with a recap of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards fashion.

Plus, a recap of the Netflix series’ Love is Blinds and the Harry and Meghan docu-series, along with the death of Kirstie Alley.