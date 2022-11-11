AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Studio 4 Producer Sheryl Proctor joins in on the conversations about the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive and Jennifer Aniston opening up about her IVF journey.

Plus, we take a look at a preview trailer for the anticipated movie “The Whale” starring Brendan Fraser, along with a discussion about the Houston Astros World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Evans took home the title of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive this year and in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, he detailed his path to fame along with his relationships that the media often dissected throughout his career.

Evans told the media outlet that he felt a new level of cool after receiving the title while his mother was clearly excited about the news as she told PEOPLE, “Our family will be beside ourselves.”

Evans added that as he reaches his mid-40s, the thought of family is pushed to the forefront of his life stating, “That’s absolutely something I want.”

The interview also includes Evan speaking about his many tattoos which include the name of his dog, an eagle, and his Taurus sign.

Read the full interview here.

Jennifer Aniston speaks about failed IVF

For the first time ever, actress Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her In vitro fertilization (IVF) journey and the difficulties that came with the process.

In an interview with Allure magazine, Aniston detailed her path to IVF along with the narrative that media outlets published that Aniston said was often untrue.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston told the outlet. She further explained the different aids she used to get pregnant including Chinese tea.

In addition, Aniston spoke about the media outlets who said that she chose her career over having children stating, “It was absolute lies…And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Aniston further explained that these media narratives, which most often said she was pregnant, were taken personally when she was younger but that she felt more powerful when she hit 40.

Now at 53, Aniston told Allure that “the ship has sailed,” when it came to birthing a child.

Allure noted that Aniston did not give the exact time in which she went through the IVF process.

Netflix orders more “Monster” series from Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy, the creator of “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “9-1-1” and more, continued to establish intriguing shows as Netflix has just ordered two more installments of his anthology series “Monster.”

The first installment starred Evan Peters as one of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

The show was controversial as many critics explained that it did not consider the victims’ families who have to relive their trauma.

In 2018, Netflix signed Ryan Murphy to a $300 million contract which is set to be up in a couple of months.

Trailer for “The Whale” movie released

“The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser as an obese English teacher who tries to eat his pain away after his partner dies. Fraser works to reconnect with his teenage daughter and tries to gain redemption within his painful life.

The Darren Aronofsky-directed film premiered at multiple film festivals, most notably the Venice Film Festival in which the movie received a six-minute standing ovation, prompting Fraser to tear up.

Fraser has been working in the industry since the 80s in films like “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle,” but this is the first film in which he has received major Oscar buzz for his performance.

Houston Astros win the World Series

The Houston Astros clinched the World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in game six.

One of the biggest stories to come out of the win was the $75 million payout that Texas Furniture salesman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will receive after his $10 million bet on the Houston Astros.

McIngvale famously hedges sports bets with furniture promotions and this year, he was more successful than ever before.