AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble topics include the official divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen along with a review of celebrity Halloween costumes and the most common stereotypes about Texas.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce

It’s official, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have divorced after 13 years together.

The couple was granted a quick divorce, with Cosmopolitan reporting that the couple had an “ironclad prenup” upon getting married in 2009. Cosmo added that sources said Tom is set to keep the couple’s $17 million mansion in Miami, while Gisele recently bought a property in Miami.

Both parties have made their own riches with Brady reportedly having a net worth of $333 million while Gisele is reportedly worth $400 million.

Sources told People, Brady “didn’t want” to divorce and he “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things…” In addition, sources told People that Tom was “willing to go to counseling and therapy to make the relationship work.”

The news of the finalized divorce comes just weeks after it was reported that both Tom and Gisele had hired divorce lawyers to begin the process.

Celebrity Halloween costumes

Celebrities did not disappoint when it came to dressing up for Halloween. Heidi Klum revealed her unique costume at her annual Halloween party which saw the biggest names dress up for the massive event.

Klum dressed as a worm as she walked, or rolled, across the carpet. According to Vogue, the model spend two years planning and preparing her Halloween costume stating, “I like to do something unexpected, so I tried to think of a costume that is super absurd, but also very familiar.”

Kim Kardashian went all out as she dressed as the X-Men character Mystique. Kardashian reportedly showed up at a birthday bash for Tracee Ellis Ross in costume, while no one else dressed up for the birthday event. Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party.”

In addition, Vulture reported that Lizzo and Cardi B dressed as Marge Simpson while Harry Styles dressed as Danny Zuko at his concert.